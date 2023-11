Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, November 2. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Christopher Acosta – Debit Card Abuse

Richard Ortega – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Kevin Thurman Kohler Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine

Steven Timmis – Assault Family Violence

Joseph Jarrell Turner – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Kamariza Niyoyankunze – Forgery

Jonathan Daniel Carrion – Possession of Methamphetamine

Teresa Garcia – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Adam Christopher Slate – Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver

Joe Burnley – Aggravated Assault

Xavier Loredo – Harassment of Public Servant

Crystal Lindsey – Possession of Methamphetamine

Ryan Joseph Benner – Assault Family Violence

Delbert Woodward – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Antonio Zavala, Jr. – Burglary of Building

Eric Lang – Assault on a Public Servant

Estaban Gonzalez – Possession of Methamphetamine

Jordan McClain – Prescription Fraud (2nd Count Criminal Prescription Fraud)

George Albert Graham – Assault Family Violence

Brandon Shiloh Padget – Stalking

Johnathan Washington – Threaten to Publish Intimate Visual Material

Kevin Dewayne Young – Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury

Johnny Hernandez – Hindering Secured Creditors

Embe Tomerlin – Exploitation of Elderly

Lupita DeJesus Hernandez – Possession of Methamphetamine

Martin Lee Trevino – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (2nd Count Possession of Methamphetamine)

Don Whitley Lively III – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (2nd Count Possession of Methamphetamine)

Matthew Steven Haynes – Murder

Heidi Minnick – Theft

Shelly Danielle Booker – Possession of Methamphetamine

Reagan Sherman – Possession of Methamphetamine

Jamie Towler – Possession of Methamphetamine

Jay Lynn Tully – Possession of Methamphetamine

Crystal Esmerado – Possession of Methamphetamine

Quentin Guadalupe Navarro – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol