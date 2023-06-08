Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, June 8. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Alton Reece Johnson, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine

Sarah Jo Moore – Possession of Methamphetamine

Jeanette Veda Rodriguez – Assault on a Peace Officer

Justin Paul Torres – Theft Enhanced

Archer Evans – Evading Arrest

Garon Wallace – Murder

Minon Mantell Minneweather – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Theft of Firearm

Brian Jimenez – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Christopher Lee Bishop – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Randall Taff Randolph – Theft Enhanced

Carlos Seballos, Jr. – Robbery

Jill Chastity Almanza – Robbery

Kenny Dave Brown – Possession of Methamphetamine, Evading Arrest Enhanced

Ryan Dwon Word- Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility

Zavier Aaron Hodge – Sexual Assault of Child

Dominique Rodriguez – Evading Arrest

Daniel Lee Rodriguez – Aggravated Robbery

Emery Thomas Burice – Debit Card Abuse

Archer Evans – Theft, Theft of Firearm, Credit Card Abuse

Amy Diane McLemore – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Tamper with Evidence

Michael Shawn Payne – Evading Arrest, Tamper with Evidence

Virginia Pena – Injury to a Disabled Child

Edward Deleon – Solicitation Prostitution Underage Person, Online Solicitation of Minor

Nancy Michelle Jones – Driving While Intoxicated with Child

Benjamin Paul Wislon – Possession of Methamphetamine

Paige Lee Hollon – Possession of Methamphetamine

Dustin Stewart Thorp – Possession of Methamphetamine

Benjamin Jermain Rivera – Possession of Methamphetamine

Jeanette Lopez – Possession of Methamphetamine

Naomi Nicole Richards – Possession of Methamphetamine