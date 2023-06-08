Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, June 8. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Alton Reece Johnson, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine
Sarah Jo Moore – Possession of Methamphetamine
Jeanette Veda Rodriguez – Assault on a Peace Officer
Justin Paul Torres – Theft Enhanced
Archer Evans – Evading Arrest
Garon Wallace – Murder
Minon Mantell Minneweather – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Theft of Firearm
Brian Jimenez – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Christopher Lee Bishop – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Randall Taff Randolph – Theft Enhanced
Carlos Seballos, Jr. – Robbery
Jill Chastity Almanza – Robbery
Kenny Dave Brown – Possession of Methamphetamine, Evading Arrest Enhanced
Ryan Dwon Word- Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility
Zavier Aaron Hodge – Sexual Assault of Child
Dominique Rodriguez – Evading Arrest
Daniel Lee Rodriguez – Aggravated Robbery
Emery Thomas Burice – Debit Card Abuse
Archer Evans – Theft, Theft of Firearm, Credit Card Abuse
Amy Diane McLemore – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Tamper with Evidence
Michael Shawn Payne – Evading Arrest, Tamper with Evidence
Virginia Pena – Injury to a Disabled Child
Edward Deleon – Solicitation Prostitution Underage Person, Online Solicitation of Minor
Nancy Michelle Jones – Driving While Intoxicated with Child
Benjamin Paul Wislon – Possession of Methamphetamine
Paige Lee Hollon – Possession of Methamphetamine
Dustin Stewart Thorp – Possession of Methamphetamine
Benjamin Jermain Rivera – Possession of Methamphetamine
Jeanette Lopez – Possession of Methamphetamine
Naomi Nicole Richards – Possession of Methamphetamine