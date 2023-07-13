Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, July 13. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Harrison Sims – Aggravated Assault (4 counts), Intoxication Assault

Jaread Anthony Lawrence – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (2 counts), Possession of Methamphetamine

Richard Alvarez – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Darrell Eugene Fincannon – Aggravated Assault (2 counts)

Paul Tracey Maddux – Possession of Methamphetamine

Terrence Dwayne Lyons – Possession of Methamphetamine (2 counts), Possession of Cocaine, Retaliation

Gerry Rushing – Intoxication Assault (2 counts), Driving While Intoxicated with Child

Alfred Earl Gilliam – Stalking

Marie Lindsey Alcala – Assault Family Violence

Mario Garcia – Accident Involving Injury

Scott Robert Harrison – Theft Enhanced

Jermane Sanchez – Theft Enhanced

Bridget Davis – Evading Arrest

John Brown Lewis – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine

Edward James King – Injury to Elderly

Samuel Lee Massey – Burglary of Building

Dallas Brady Lowe – Burglary of Building

Matthew Jeremiah Reid – Burglary of Habitation

Juan Fuentes – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Hunter Buckley – Theft

Bryant Keith Williams – Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault

David Wayne Suddock – Theft Enhanced

Joel Jimenez, Jr. – Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material

Mario Esai Alcantar – Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography

Gregory Frank Estes – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (7 counts), Sexual Assault of a Child, Indecency with a Child by Contact (2 counts)

Domenic Richard Lewis – Driving While Intoxicated

Stephanie Diede – Possession of Methamphetamine

Clyde Johnson – Possession of Methamphetamine

Peter Gregory Dodgen – Possession of Methamphetamine

Jose Alfredo Peralez – Possession of Methamphetamine

Miles Wayne Philley, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine

Diana Solis Rodriguez – Possession of Methamphetamine

Bernell Beck Shelton – Possession of Methamphetamine

Marqualeon Ruth – Possession of Marihuana

Raymond lee Dreadin – Possession of Methamphetamine

Richard Dead Stanley, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine