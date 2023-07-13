Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, July 13. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Harrison Sims – Aggravated Assault (4 counts), Intoxication Assault
Jaread Anthony Lawrence – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (2 counts), Possession of Methamphetamine
Richard Alvarez – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Darrell Eugene Fincannon – Aggravated Assault (2 counts)
Paul Tracey Maddux – Possession of Methamphetamine
Terrence Dwayne Lyons – Possession of Methamphetamine (2 counts), Possession of Cocaine, Retaliation
Gerry Rushing – Intoxication Assault (2 counts), Driving While Intoxicated with Child
Alfred Earl Gilliam – Stalking
Marie Lindsey Alcala – Assault Family Violence
Mario Garcia – Accident Involving Injury
Scott Robert Harrison – Theft Enhanced
Jermane Sanchez – Theft Enhanced
Bridget Davis – Evading Arrest
John Brown Lewis – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine
Edward James King – Injury to Elderly
Samuel Lee Massey – Burglary of Building
Dallas Brady Lowe – Burglary of Building
Matthew Jeremiah Reid – Burglary of Habitation
Juan Fuentes – Online Solicitation of a Minor
Hunter Buckley – Theft
Bryant Keith Williams – Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault
David Wayne Suddock – Theft Enhanced
Joel Jimenez, Jr. – Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material
Mario Esai Alcantar – Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography
Gregory Frank Estes – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (7 counts), Sexual Assault of a Child, Indecency with a Child by Contact (2 counts)
Domenic Richard Lewis – Driving While Intoxicated
Stephanie Diede – Possession of Methamphetamine
Clyde Johnson – Possession of Methamphetamine
Peter Gregory Dodgen – Possession of Methamphetamine
Jose Alfredo Peralez – Possession of Methamphetamine
Miles Wayne Philley, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine
Diana Solis Rodriguez – Possession of Methamphetamine
Bernell Beck Shelton – Possession of Methamphetamine
Marqualeon Ruth – Possession of Marihuana
Raymond lee Dreadin – Possession of Methamphetamine
Richard Dead Stanley, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine