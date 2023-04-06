Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, April 6. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Israel Ian Montez – Aggravated Assault

Quay Shaun Lampkin – Murder

Robert Guevara – Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant, Possession of Methamphetamine, Endangering a Child, Theft of Firearm

Brian Matthew Hankins – Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving While Intoxicated

Brent Scott Clark – Possession of Methamphetamine

Garret Ware Ashley – Robbery, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Adrian Maurice Collins – Evading Arrest

Andrea Monique Rocha – Possession of Methamphetamine

Jessania Ponce – Possession of Methamphetamine

Kalin Brown – Possession of Methamphetamine

Chelsie Rae Smith – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Chenevert White – Assault Family Violence, Evading Arrest

Thomas Joseph Gotelaere – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Ismael Mendoza Jr. – Stalking

Cynthia Trevino – Delivery of Cocaine

Jesse Lee Trevino – Delivery of Cocaine

Israel Ian Montez Jr. – Arson

Roberto Misael Acosta Lemuz – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Fernando Josue Martinez-Rivera – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Leland Crawford White – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Kenneth Tyler Sunkes – Theft x2

Misty Dawn Scroggins – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

John Medina – Aggravated Assault

Troy Dean – Theft by Check

Keely Lorenz – Driving While Intoxicated

Craig Carruth – Driving While Intoxicated

Martin Lee Trevino – Possession of Methamphetamine

Jesus Martinez – Possession of Methamphetamine

Joshua Aaron Weaver – Possession of Methamphetamine

Tonia Stroope – Possession of Methamphetamine

Alma Dolores Cisneros Hernandez – Possession of Methamphetamine

Stephanie Ann Holt – Possession of Fentanyl

Jessie James Brown Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine