Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, April 6. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Israel Ian Montez – Aggravated Assault



Quay Shaun Lampkin – Murder



Robert Guevara – Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant, Possession of Methamphetamine, Endangering a Child, Theft of Firearm



Brian Matthew Hankins – Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving While Intoxicated



Brent Scott Clark – Possession of Methamphetamine



Garret Ware Ashley – Robbery, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle



Adrian Maurice Collins – Evading Arrest



Andrea Monique Rocha – Possession of Methamphetamine



Jessania Ponce – Possession of Methamphetamine



Kalin Brown – Possession of Methamphetamine



Chelsie Rae Smith – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine



Chenevert White – Assault Family Violence, Evading Arrest



Thomas Joseph Gotelaere – Assault Family Violence Enhanced



Ismael Mendoza Jr. – Stalking



Cynthia Trevino – Delivery of Cocaine



Jesse Lee Trevino – Delivery of Cocaine



Israel Ian Montez Jr. – Arson



Roberto Misael Acosta Lemuz – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child



Fernando Josue Martinez-Rivera – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child



Leland Crawford White – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine



Kenneth Tyler Sunkes – Theft x2



Misty Dawn Scroggins – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine



John Medina – Aggravated Assault



Troy Dean – Theft by Check



Keely Lorenz – Driving While Intoxicated



Craig Carruth – Driving While Intoxicated



Martin Lee Trevino – Possession of Methamphetamine



Jesus Martinez – Possession of Methamphetamine



Joshua Aaron Weaver – Possession of Methamphetamine



Tonia Stroope – Possession of Methamphetamine



Alma Dolores Cisneros Hernandez – Possession of Methamphetamine



Stephanie Ann Holt – Possession of Fentanyl



Jessie James Brown Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine