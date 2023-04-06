Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, April 6. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Israel Ian Montez – Aggravated Assault
Quay Shaun Lampkin – Murder
Robert Guevara – Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant, Possession of Methamphetamine, Endangering a Child, Theft of Firearm
Brian Matthew Hankins – Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving While Intoxicated
Brent Scott Clark – Possession of Methamphetamine
Garret Ware Ashley – Robbery, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
Adrian Maurice Collins – Evading Arrest
Andrea Monique Rocha – Possession of Methamphetamine
Jessania Ponce – Possession of Methamphetamine
Kalin Brown – Possession of Methamphetamine
Chelsie Rae Smith – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Chenevert White – Assault Family Violence, Evading Arrest
Thomas Joseph Gotelaere – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Ismael Mendoza Jr. – Stalking
Cynthia Trevino – Delivery of Cocaine
Jesse Lee Trevino – Delivery of Cocaine
Israel Ian Montez Jr. – Arson
Roberto Misael Acosta Lemuz – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
Fernando Josue Martinez-Rivera – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
Leland Crawford White – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Kenneth Tyler Sunkes – Theft x2
Misty Dawn Scroggins – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
John Medina – Aggravated Assault
Troy Dean – Theft by Check
Keely Lorenz – Driving While Intoxicated
Craig Carruth – Driving While Intoxicated
Martin Lee Trevino – Possession of Methamphetamine
Jesus Martinez – Possession of Methamphetamine
Joshua Aaron Weaver – Possession of Methamphetamine
Tonia Stroope – Possession of Methamphetamine
Alma Dolores Cisneros Hernandez – Possession of Methamphetamine
Stephanie Ann Holt – Possession of Fentanyl
Jessie James Brown Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine