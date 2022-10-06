Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 6. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Dominic Ascencio aka Dominic Anthony Ascencio – Assault Family Violence
Megan Ford – Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine
Jason Tidwell – Possession of Cocaine
Donald Joseph Ahlert – Possession of Methamphetamine
Earnest Taylor – Possession of Methamphetamine
Dustin Lamb – Possession of Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence
Rhonda Alene McWhorter – Evading Arrest
Demitri Tankson – Injury to Child
Gloria Estrada Escobedo aka Gloria Escobedo Ponce – Theft Enhanced
Kenneth Ferguson – Deadly Conduct
Keven Bernard Rogers – Evading Arrest Enhanced
Christian Heifner – Assault of a Public Servant
Anival Navarez – Possession of Methamphetamine
Vanyah Jackson – Possession of Psilocybin with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Psilocybin
Joshua Gonzales – Evading Arrest
Florentino Gonzales – Assault Family Violence
Timothy Pardo – Aggravated Assault
Echo Trowbridge – Assault of a Pregnant Person
Luis Javier Sanchez – Burglary of Habitation, Evading Arrest
Jessica Martin – Theft
Keisha Pack – Injury to Child
Juan Cruz Lopez – Theft
Johnathan Trey Brown – Unlawful Disclosure of Intimate Material
Jacob Arellano – Aggravated Assault (2 counts)
Elizabeth Santana – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetmine
Alyssa Rangel – Assault of Pregnant Person
James Zachery Reeves – Driving While Intoxicated
Jacob Anthony Arellano – Driving While Intoxicated
Clifford LaWayne Coffman – Possession of Methamphetamine
Devin Duane Goswick – Possession of Methamphetamine
Candice Thompson – Possession of Methamphetamine
Ariel Olvera – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol
Christopher LaCoume – Possession of Methamphetamine
Freddie Peacock aka Freddie Dean Peacock – Possession of Methamphetamine
Echo Trowbridge – Possession of Methamphetamine, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility