Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 13. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Dzante Harrell – Evading Arrest
Cathleen Jane Hamel – Possession of Methamphetamine
Charles Kpasserebona – Assault of Pregnant Person
Braxton Isaak Jackson – Robbery
Hailey Renee McWilliams – Robbery
Javier Vasquez aka Henry Geo Barraza – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Addison Neven Sprayberry – Possession of Methamphetamine
Alisha Dean – Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine
Rany Lee Sungia – Possession Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol
Nancy Rachel Sungia – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol
Michael Lee Alfred – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Lacey Michelle Roberts – Possession of Methamphetamine
Robaldo Leyva – Evading Arrest, Theft
Louis Molly – Assault Family Violence
Mae Lewis aka Mae Francis Martin – Theft Enhanced
Lucas Matthew Collins – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine, Evading Arrest
Yakeyah Jones – Possession of Methamphetamine
Chassidy Pinner – Possession of Methamphetamine
Ricardo Meza – Possession of Methamphetamine
Nicholas Alexander Torres – Aggravated Assault
Colton Giddings – Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument
Candida Moreno – Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, Possession of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide
Johnathan Lechuga – Endanger a Child (Four Counts)
Jadeyn Thornhill – Aggravated Assault
Tony Zarate – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
J Ashley Whitt – Prescription Fraud
Jay Hunter Pace – Arson
Crystal Anaiz Jackson – Theft Enhanced
Zachary Ezzell – Theft
Timothy Gray – Injury to Disabled, Aggravated Assault, Assault Family Violence
Braderick Benet Christian – Deadly Conduct, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Lancer Scarborough – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
Katoe Greer – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
Neal Bhikhu Patel – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
Isaiah Reyna-Cristan – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
Kevin Bostick – Sexual Assault
Timothy Jay Smith – Possession of Methamphetamine
Danny Howell – Possession of Methamphetamine
Johnny Valles – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine
Reginald James – Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine
Caleb Vickers – Possession of Methamphetamine
Buffi Louise Hutson – Possession of Methamphetamine
Carlos Perez – Possession of Metamphetamine
Nicholas Diaz – Possession of Methamphetamine