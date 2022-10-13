Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 13. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Dzante Harrell – Evading Arrest

Cathleen Jane Hamel – Possession of Methamphetamine

Charles Kpasserebona – Assault of Pregnant Person

Braxton Isaak Jackson – Robbery

Hailey Renee McWilliams – Robbery

Javier Vasquez aka Henry Geo Barraza – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Addison Neven Sprayberry – Possession of Methamphetamine

Alisha Dean – Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine

Rany Lee Sungia – Possession Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Nancy Rachel Sungia – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Michael Lee Alfred – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Lacey Michelle Roberts – Possession of Methamphetamine

Robaldo Leyva – Evading Arrest, Theft

Louis Molly – Assault Family Violence

Mae Lewis aka Mae Francis Martin – Theft Enhanced

Lucas Matthew Collins – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine, Evading Arrest

Yakeyah Jones – Possession of Methamphetamine

Chassidy Pinner – Possession of Methamphetamine

Ricardo Meza – Possession of Methamphetamine

Nicholas Alexander Torres – Aggravated Assault

Colton Giddings – Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument

Candida Moreno – Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, Possession of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide

Johnathan Lechuga – Endanger a Child (Four Counts)

Jadeyn Thornhill – Aggravated Assault

Tony Zarate – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

J Ashley Whitt – Prescription Fraud

Jay Hunter Pace – Arson

Crystal Anaiz Jackson – Theft Enhanced

Zachary Ezzell – Theft

Timothy Gray – Injury to Disabled, Aggravated Assault, Assault Family Violence

Braderick Benet Christian – Deadly Conduct, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Lancer Scarborough – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Katoe Greer – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Neal Bhikhu Patel – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Isaiah Reyna-Cristan – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Kevin Bostick – Sexual Assault

Timothy Jay Smith – Possession of Methamphetamine

Danny Howell – Possession of Methamphetamine

Johnny Valles – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine

Reginald James – Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine

Caleb Vickers – Possession of Methamphetamine

Buffi Louise Hutson – Possession of Methamphetamine

Carlos Perez – Possession of Metamphetamine

Nicholas Diaz – Possession of Methamphetamine