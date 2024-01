Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, January 4. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Joshua Green – Burglary of Building

Michael Donnell Williams – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information

Juan Carlos Martinez, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine

David Adolfo Perales – Possession of Methamphetamine

Corey James Cook – Possession of Methamphetamine

Joe Barrientos – Possession of Cocaine

Willie Dell Morris, Jr. – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Francisco Andres Urrabazo – Injury to Elderly, Assault Family Violence

Savannah Denise Cox – Burglary of Habitation

Ronnie Leslie Pankonien – Assault on a Peace Officer

Chase Allen Beedy – Possession Methamphetamine

Khiry Senard Evans – Aggravated Assault

Audey Dean Palmer- Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine

Nathaniel Dean Deal – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Matthew Scott Henry – Possession of Methamphetamine

Lasonya Alonzo – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Cocaine

Tamara Antwan Branton – Publish Intimate Visual Material

Mason Thongsook Garza – Sexual Assault of a Child

Raul Flores – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information

Lourdes Carter – Theft

Odessa Pierce – Assault Family Violence

Serjio Armando Martinez – Assault Family Violence

Alton Reece Johnson, Sr. – Theft Enhanced

Shawn Anthony Calloway – Theft Enhanced

Tyler Scott Flores – Aggravated Assault

Tamara Banton – Violation of Protective Order

Lonnie Paul Tye – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Janie Ruth Ann Beeman-Hughes – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Savannah Denise Cox – Possession of Methamphetamine

Steven Michael Davila – Possession of Methamphetamine

Darvin Stephen McClought – Possession of Methamphetamine

Christopher Scott Scalici – Possession of Methamphetamine

Shanon Lewis Booker – Possession of Methamphetamine

Kacey Toliver – Possession of Methamphetamine

