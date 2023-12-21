Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, December 21. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Kevin Derryl Mack – Possession of Methamphetamine

Christopher Macias – Possession of Methamphetamine

England Carlton Andrews, V – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Antwone Reance Harden – Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault

Ashley Shawver – Hindering Apprehension

Lucianna Rodriguez – Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility

Owen Goins – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Angelica Lorina Flores – Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine

Steven Lee Lattimore – Evading Arrest Enhanced

Anthony Ray Aguilar – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Bruce Anthony Gordon Cutshaw – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

James David Robison, Jr. – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Robert Duriel Johnson – Burglary Habitation

Michael Anthony Martinez – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Levi Sifford – Assault on Emergency Services Personnel

Anthony Jermaine Rocha – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Joshua Antonio Stewart – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Jeffrey Don Ingle – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Christian Cooley – Injury to a Child

Malik Williams – Assault Family Violence

Arreola Steven Michael – Aggravated Assault

Ridwina Nyandwi – Securing Execution of Document by Deception

Stacy William Mims – Burglary of Habitation

Kevin Joseph King – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Joseph Donley – Possession of Child Pornography

Dalvin Carrier – Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote

Johnny Dean Major, II – Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography

David Rodriquez – Theft Enhanced

Kathy Cervantes – Theft

James Foster – Theft

Jerry Knapp – Exploitation of Elderly

Roy David Perry – Theft

David Leanne Allen – Theft

Timothy Douglas Wood – Theft

Michaela Marie Martinez – Violation of Protective Order

Kenneth Dwayne Tittle – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Danny Duarte – Injury to Child

Patrick John Quinones – Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous

Anthony Crutchfield – Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous

Marckel Isaiah Daniels – Possession of Fentanyl

Juan Manuel Delacruz, Jr. – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

William Jordan Lahoud – Possession of Amphetamine

Laramie Shree Hash – Possession of Methamphetamine