Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, December 21. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Kevin Derryl Mack – Possession of Methamphetamine
Christopher Macias – Possession of Methamphetamine
England Carlton Andrews, V – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Antwone Reance Harden – Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault
Ashley Shawver – Hindering Apprehension
Lucianna Rodriguez – Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility
Owen Goins – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Angelica Lorina Flores – Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine
Steven Lee Lattimore – Evading Arrest Enhanced
Anthony Ray Aguilar – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
Bruce Anthony Gordon Cutshaw – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
James David Robison, Jr. – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
Robert Duriel Johnson – Burglary Habitation
Michael Anthony Martinez – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Levi Sifford – Assault on Emergency Services Personnel
Anthony Jermaine Rocha – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Joshua Antonio Stewart – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Jeffrey Don Ingle – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Christian Cooley – Injury to a Child
Malik Williams – Assault Family Violence
Arreola Steven Michael – Aggravated Assault
Ridwina Nyandwi – Securing Execution of Document by Deception
Stacy William Mims – Burglary of Habitation
Kevin Joseph King – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Joseph Donley – Possession of Child Pornography
Dalvin Carrier – Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote
Johnny Dean Major, II – Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography
David Rodriquez – Theft Enhanced
Kathy Cervantes – Theft
James Foster – Theft
Jerry Knapp – Exploitation of Elderly
Roy David Perry – Theft
David Leanne Allen – Theft
Timothy Douglas Wood – Theft
Michaela Marie Martinez – Violation of Protective Order
Kenneth Dwayne Tittle – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Danny Duarte – Injury to Child
Patrick John Quinones – Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous
Anthony Crutchfield – Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous
Marckel Isaiah Daniels – Possession of Fentanyl
Juan Manuel Delacruz, Jr. – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol
William Jordan Lahoud – Possession of Amphetamine
Laramie Shree Hash – Possession of Methamphetamine