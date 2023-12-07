Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, December 7. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Ricky Williams – Possession of Methamphetamine

Trinity Newton – Possession of Cocaine

Nicholas Owen Price – Possession of Methamphetamine

Rhonda Moore – Aggravated Assault

Joe Lewis Salinas – Unlawful Carry of Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Brenda Maritza Orona – Possession of Methamphetamine

Caylie Rae Martin – Burglary of Habitation

Joadam Elias Bravo – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Melissa Mauney – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information

Craig Rydell McBride – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Kyle Horten – Evading Arrest

Jerome Thomas Allsup – Arson

Kacey Adam Toliver – Theft

Sonia Castillo Serrano – Secure Execution of Document by Deception

Aaron Kyle Brown – Invasive Visual Recording

Casey Keith Bowen – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Justin Tighe Fielding – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Adam Richard Nino – Burglary of Habitation

Harry Lee Trejo – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Audrey Adams – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information

Ethan Dale Dennis – Possession of Child Pornography

Kelly Gregory – Diversion of Controlled Substance Personal Use

Santos Trevino, Jr. – Criminal Mischief

Ajani Paige – Solicitation of Prostitution

Sebastian Garduno – Abandon Child With Intent to Return

Rudy Martinez – Injury to a Child

Steven Rumrill – Aggravated Assault

Rushan Clay – Assault Family Violence

Derrick Clay – Assault Family Violence

Stephonse Resonne Cleghorn – Continuous Violence Against the Family

Amy Elizabeth Carroll – Theft Enhanced

Amy Elizabeth Carroll – Theft Enhanced

Amy Elizabeth Carroll – Theft Enhanced

Juan Vidal Sanchez – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Billye Brown – Murder

Billye Brown – Murder

Michael Boucher – Driving While Intoxicated with Child