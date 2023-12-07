Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, December 7. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Ricky Williams – Possession of Methamphetamine
Trinity Newton – Possession of Cocaine
Nicholas Owen Price – Possession of Methamphetamine
Rhonda Moore – Aggravated Assault
Joe Lewis Salinas – Unlawful Carry of Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Brenda Maritza Orona – Possession of Methamphetamine
Caylie Rae Martin – Burglary of Habitation
Joadam Elias Bravo – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Melissa Mauney – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information
Craig Rydell McBride – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Kyle Horten – Evading Arrest
Jerome Thomas Allsup – Arson
Kacey Adam Toliver – Theft
Sonia Castillo Serrano – Secure Execution of Document by Deception
Aaron Kyle Brown – Invasive Visual Recording
Casey Keith Bowen – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Justin Tighe Fielding – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Adam Richard Nino – Burglary of Habitation
Harry Lee Trejo – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Audrey Adams – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information
Ethan Dale Dennis – Possession of Child Pornography
Kelly Gregory – Diversion of Controlled Substance Personal Use
Santos Trevino, Jr. – Criminal Mischief
Ajani Paige – Solicitation of Prostitution
Sebastian Garduno – Abandon Child With Intent to Return
Rudy Martinez – Injury to a Child
Steven Rumrill – Aggravated Assault
Rushan Clay – Assault Family Violence
Derrick Clay – Assault Family Violence
Stephonse Resonne Cleghorn – Continuous Violence Against the Family
Amy Elizabeth Carroll – Theft Enhanced
Juan Vidal Sanchez – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
Billye Brown – Murder
Michael Boucher – Driving While Intoxicated with Child