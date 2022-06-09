ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A former Abilene cop accused of pulling a gun on a fellow officer has pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and is no longer allowed to be a peace officer ever again.

Thaddeus Jason Haak pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless conduct in court Thursday, receiving a $125 fine and a lifetime ban from applying to become a peace officer.

Haak was initially charged with two counts of felony Aggravated Assault in connection to the allegations, which are connected to an incident that took place in June 2020.

Court documents state Haak pointed a firearm at a fellow officer while on official duty.

Less than a month after the allegations against Haak surfaced, he retired as sergeant from the Abilene Police Department.