ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A third suspect has been convicted in connection to the fatal abduction and beating of a woman found dead at Abilene’s Lake Ft. Phantom Hill.

Roger “Scotty” Wilson was found guilty of Aggravated Kidnapping Thursday night in connection to the death of Priscilla Limon, who was abducted and brutally beaten to death in May 2021.

Wilson will receive his prison sentence from the same jury who convicted him soon.

Two other suspects, George Frosch and Blake Britner, have both already pleaded guilty to Aggravated Kidnapping and received respective sentences of 22 and 35 years in prison.

The only remaining suspect – Ashley Alainz – has yet to see her day in court for an Aggravated Kidnapping charge as well.

All suspects are charged in connection to Limon’s death.

Investigators believe she was abducted from a street in Taylor County at the beginning of May 2021, then was held at a home, tied up, and “terrorized and beaten”, with the four suspects participating in the crime.

Limon eventually died from trauma consistent with suffocation and her body was found in the Clear Fork of the Brazos River several days after she went missing.

In an exclusive interview with KTAB and KRBC news, Frosch spoke out from jail, claiming he is innocent and describing what he knows about what happened.

So far, none of the suspects have been directly charged for Limon’s death but investigators say additional charges are pending.

