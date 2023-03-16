Richard Brennan has been found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man will be soon be sentenced for a child sex crime he’s accused of committing more than 20 years ago.

Richard Brennan was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Thursday and is currently waiting to be sentenced by a judge as he’s being held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $9 million for this charge and two other counts related to the same allegations.

Court documents state three victims came forward in February 2021 to report they had all been sexually assaulted at least one time each by Brennan, who was known to them, between the years of 1992 and 2003.

No further information was released.

