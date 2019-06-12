Hamlin man already imprisoned for child sex crimes gets 20 years for Taylor County charges

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Hamlin man already imprisoned for child sex crimes in Fisher County has been given another 20-year sentence for charges in Taylor County.

Richard Paul Kelly, 43, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child and received his 20-year sentence Wednesday.

He was already serving a 25-year sentence for child sex crimes in Fisher County.

Kelly’s Taylor County warrant states the Texas Rangers began investigating him in May 2018.

During the investigation, Kelly told detectives he did touch the child inappropriately on more than one occasion but “tried to minimize th encounter, by saying he did it in a playful manner,” according to the warrant.

This child corroborated Kelly’s claims and said he also sexually assaulted her.

The details of Kelly’s Fisher County charges have not been released, but the Taylor County warrant also states, “this victim, as opposed to others that are being interviewed, stated that she lived in Taylor County, Texas when these events occurred.”