Suspect flips vehicle while fleeing police in Abilene, runs away on foot.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a driver who wrecked while running from a traffic stop then fled the scene on foot Wednesday afternoon.

Officers initially tried to contact the driver, who has an active warrant for his arrest, around 1:30 p.m.

Instead of stopping, he drove away at a high rate of speed, striking a police vehicle before wrecking while trying to turn onto Graham Street from N 3rd Street.

Witnesses to the crash told KTAB and KRBC he drove up the guidewire to a telephone pole, causing his vehicle to flip. They then saw him flee the scene on foot.

Police now have a perimeter set up in the area while they search for this suspect with the help of K9s.

