HAPPENING NOW: Body found by dumpster at north Abilene restaurant

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating after a body was found outside a restaurant in north Abilene.

Officers told KTAB and KRBC an employee at Dairy Queen off Hwy 351 was throwing out trash when they saw the body a male of an unknown age deceased by the dumpster around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators found no obvious signs of foul play, but the body is being sent off for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

No further information, including the identity of the deceased, has been released.

