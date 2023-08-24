There is a heavy police presence at Betty Hardwick Center in south Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say there is a suicidal suspect holding a gun to his chest outside Betty Hardwick Center in Abilene.

Officers wearing SWAT gear and armed with long rifles have been trying get this suspect secure since the incident began around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. He is behind the building, located off S Clack Street.

It’s currently unknown if this suspect is a client of Betty Hardwick Center, which is a mental health facility. He has been described only as a 23-year-old male.

At this time, he has only made threats toward himself and no shots have been fired.

Multiple employees report being on lockdown as a precaution.

Traffic is being diverted away from S Clack Street and onto Nonesuch Road.

KTAB and KRBC have a crew on scene waiting to get additional information.

Check back for any updates.