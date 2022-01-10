HAPPENING NOW: Body found at Kirby Lake in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A body was found at Kirby Lake in Abilene Monday afternoon.

The body was located on the southwest side of the lake across Highway 83/84 from Hendrick Medical South around 3:00 p.m., after hours of searching the area.

KTAB and KRBC were at the scene when the body was found in the water as crews were combing the lake by boat.

Not much about the victim is known, but police have been referring to the body as female.

It’s also unknown what prompted the search or if foul play could be involved this death.

The Abilene Police Department confirmed they are at the scene helping the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, who is leading the investigation. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens were also involved in the search.

BigCountryHomepage.com has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for additional information. Check back for the latest on this breaking news situation.