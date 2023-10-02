ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was stabbed in south Abilene Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at a home on the 1800 block of S 14th Street around 1:30 p.m.

Police told KTAB and KRBC that a victim was stabbed by his neighbor.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries and the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested at the scene on a charge of Aggravated Assault.

Investigators have not disclosed the reason behind the stabbing.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details on this crime.