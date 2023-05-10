A shooting happened near the intersection of Alameda Road and Pueblo Drive Wednesday.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are currently searching for a suspect after a shooting in south Abilene.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Alameda Road and Pueblo Drive just after 1:00 p.m.

Officers at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a male victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. His current condition is not known.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, fled the scene and police are now searching for him. No description is available at this time.

There was a second shooting reported in Abilene less than an hour after this one, but police say the scenes are not related.

BigCountryHomepage.com is monitoring this breaking news situation and will provide updates soon. Check back for the latest information.