ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A potential bomb was found near a gas pump at Allsup’s in Anson.

The City of Anson said a pipe that had tape wrapped around both ends was found near a pump at the gas station on the 1600 block of Commercial Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Authorities sent a picture of the pipe to the Dyess Bomb Squad, who stated they could not rule out that it was a bomb.

Abilene Bomb Squad is currently at the scene assessing the situation, alongside the Anson Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the bomb squad were seen retrieving the device from a trash can before x-raying/evaluating it with multiple devices.

The members handling the device are wearing full protective gear. Officers are on scene directing traffic away from the gas station.

Anson ISD is on a perimeter lockdown, meaning no one is allowed outside but class is taking place as usual.

