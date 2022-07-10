Law enforcement is currently involved in a standoff with a shooting suspect in Callahan County.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A standoff is currently underway between law enforcement and a shooting suspect in Callahan County.

Authorities say suspect Montel McKinley is currently barricaded inside a mobile home on Cherry Street near County Road 120.

Members of the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office, the Clyde Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety are currently involved in the standoff, which began sometime around 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

The Abilene Police Department’s SWAT team may be called in to assist as well.

Roads in the area are being closed to traffic and the public is asked to stay away at this time.

McKinley is accused of shooting a man four times on Union Hill Road Saturday night then fleeing the scene.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and neighbors near the scene of the barricade report he may have been involved in a second shooting, though that is not confirmed.

These neighbors also say McKinley is a known troublemaker with an extensive criminal history.

KTAB and KRBC are at the scene of the standoff waiting to get the latest information.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any updates.