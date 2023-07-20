TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect is at large after an armed robbery and high speed chase in Tye.

Tye police say two suspects committed an armed robbery at the YesWay on Spinks Road around 4:00 a.m.

Officers saw them fleeing the scene in a car, but instead of stopping, they instigated a high-speed chase into Abilene.

One suspect, a juvenile, was caught after the suspects abandoned their vehicle at S 1st Street and Portland Avenue to continue evading on foot.

Police say they were able to recover firearms, drugs, and stolen cash from the vehicle, but a suspect is still at large.

No further information is available at this time.