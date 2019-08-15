Former Hardin-Simmons basketball player indicted for sexual assault

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A former Hardin-Simmons University basketball player has been indicted for sexual assault.

Kadon Lewis, 20, was indicted Thursday on one count of Sexual Assault in connection to an incident which was reported in May of 2019.

Police say Lewis is accused of sexually assaulting a known woman while she was asleep. Lewis’ arrest report states he confessed to having non-consensual sex with the victim.

After his indictment, Hardin-Simmons confirmed Lewis is no longer a student.

The University released the following statement regarding Lewis’ arrest: