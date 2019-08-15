Former Hardin-Simmons basketball player indicted for sexual assault

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A former Hardin-Simmons University basketball player has been indicted for sexual assault.
Kadon Lewis, 20, was indicted Thursday on one count of Sexual Assault in connection to an incident which was reported in May of 2019.
Police say Lewis is accused of sexually assaulting a known woman while she was asleep. Lewis’ arrest report states he confessed to having non-consensual sex with the victim.
After his indictment, Hardin-Simmons confirmed Lewis is no longer a student.
The University released the following statement regarding Lewis’ arrest:
“The university is aware of the contents of the Probable Cause Statement released by the Abilene Police Department and is taking appropriate action under the provisions of Title IX of the Educational Amendments Act of 1972 and related federal guidance. Another federal law, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974 (FERPA), dictates that the university refrains from discussing specific disciplinary action taken against students at this time. Therefore, until further notice, the university is unable to comment further on this event. As always, the safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff are our priority.”