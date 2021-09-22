Hawley police investigate rumors of masked man grabbing, scaring children at homecoming

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hawley police are investigating rumors of a masked man grabbing and scaring children at last week’s homecoming game.

Police received reports of a male wearing a Halloween mask who was scaring children at the homecoming game against Winters September 17.

Witnesses told investigators he was saying things that upset children and their parents.

He “was also reported to have grabbed a couple of girls by the arm,” according to a social media post.

Detectives are taking this incident seriously but say social media rumors have complicated their investigation.

“It is asked that the spread of information that is not witnessed firsthand be avoided,” the post explains.

Anyone who does have firsthand information on this incident is asked to contact the Hawley Police Department at (325)537-9311.