EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County deputies say a man was arrested after breaking into a home Tuesday night and attempting to get into a woman’s bedroom where she was hiding with her children.

The woman, however, had a gun, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Identified by law enforcement, Carlos Garcia, 36, was found by deputies in an open field with a gunshot wound. He was medically cleared and then arrested on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent, the sheriff’s office said.

At about 9:13 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, deputies and deputy constables responded to a emergency call about a burglary of a home in progress in rural Edinburg.

Upon arrival to the home, deputies talked with the homeowner, who told authorities that man had broken into their home through the garage. The homeowner said the man tried to get into the bedroom where she and her children had locked themselves to hide from the intruder.

“The homeowner warned Garcia that the police had been called and she had a gun,” the sheriff’s office stated. “When Garcia refused to leave and continued to try to get into the bedroom, the homeowner shot once through the door.”

Garcia then fled the home, authorities said.

Deputies found Garcia about 100 yards away in an open field with a gunshot wound to his left arm. Garcia was provided medical care and then booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation.