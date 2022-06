ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a missing woman.

Madalyn Quillan, 20, went missing from the 2200 block of Amy Lynn Avenue Wednesday, June 22.

She was last seen wearing a Harry Potter cape, black workout pants with red and black stripes down the side, and a blue and white striped shirt.

Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.