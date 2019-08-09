High-speed chase ends in crash near Trent

TAYLOR COUNTY. Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A high-speed chase has ended with a crash on Interstate 20 near Trent.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told KTAB and KRBC the chase started in the Mitchell County/Big Spring area, involving a suspect who was driving “extremely erratic, endangering the safety of all motorists on I-20. “

Troopers were able to disable the vehicle’s tires, causing it to crash onto its side near Trent, as shown in a video captured by witness Phillip Trevino.

No injuries were reported in connection to the cash or chase, and the suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody without incident.

