ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a viral post depicting the violent attack of a single mom in Abilene is a hoax.

The post states that two men who have been going around claiming to be homeless attacked a single mom with a knife two days ago, “leaving her struggling for her life.”

Abilene police say the post is a hoax and was generated out of the country.

“These individuals are not connected to any incident in Abilene,” Sgt. John Ramirez with the Abilene Police Department says.

KTAB and KRBC have been unable to determine the source of the post locally but it was shared by thousands on social media.