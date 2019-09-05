Houston mom charged after child’s body found in her closet

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Houston prosecutors are looking to keep a woman in jail after her 5-year-old daughter’s body was found in her closet.

Authorities are saying he may have been dead up to a week and are asking the judge to double her bond after being arrested on Tuesday.

Police made the discovery Monday after family members came looking for the child and smelled a foul odor. Detectives have charged the mother, Priscilla Torres, with tampering with evidence.

Torres has claimed that the girl died from ingesting toilet bowl cleaner. An autopsy will determine if her story holds up.

Prosecutors have said that homicide charges could be coming, depending on the results of the autopsy.

