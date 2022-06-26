ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Family and friends came together to support a lost loved one – an Abilene 13-year-old who was killed when he and three other teens crashed out in an Audi stolen during a crime spree.

In honor of his life, a fundraiser was held. This allowed the community to give back to the family and help with funeral expenses.

In attendance was the 13-year-old’s soccer coach, Pedro Encarnacion, who says he wishes he could tell his player: “I love you bud; you were a joy to watch, you were a joy to be around, and I love you.”

Team members, coaches, and loved ones gathered at Galvan’s Grocery, located right off N. 12th Street. Co-owner Isaiah Galvan says they decided to prepare and sell meals to help raise the money.

“We’re just all one big family, so when one is in need of help, we’re always there to give a helping hand,” said Galvan.

A friend of the family, Nicole McPherson, was also in attendance. She says she is still in disbelief that he is gone.

“It’s going to be hard to see him not walk through the house, you know… saying ‘Mrs. Nicole what do we have to eat’,” said McPherson.

Soccer club president Juan Perez says watching his gifts on the fields is something they’re all going to miss.

“Someone so young and talented and someone’s son. . . it’s hard to hear that, especially knowing how they care about their family, they really loved him, and everyone does,” said Perez.

For those who came out to support, Encarnacion says he knows the family will be grateful, as they need all the support they can get to get through this challenging time.

“We love you and anything you guys need during this time we’re here for you,” said Encarnacion.

A verified GoFundMe page has been created following the tragic death, as his family is continuing to raise funds to help pay for the funeral and memorial expenses.

