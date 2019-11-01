If passed in the Senate, a new bill will make animal cruelty a federal felony

MIDLAND, Texas (BIG 2/ FOX 24)– “They’re our companions, they’re our best friends and without us, they cannot exist. We’ve bread them into a world where they only hope is that we take good care of them,” says Terra Acox with Midland Humane Coalition.

Extreme forms of animal cruelty could soon become a federal crime, that’s according to the new PACT ACT Bill. Midland humane society expressing the importance of advocating for those who can’t advocate for themselves.

“It’s just so important that we treat them with dignity, and with respect and a caring and loving way. Anything we can do to strengthen this law to protect animals is always really great. We wouldn’t be here if that wasn’t our goal, you know they don’t have a voice so we try and be their voice and anyone who cares about animals should also try and give them that voice whenever they can.”

CEO of American Humane. Robin Ganzert, stating that she is also pleased to see Congress taking a stand saying quote “those convicted would face felonies, fines and up to seven years in prison.”

Midland Humane hoping that a new law at the federal level will aid state efforts also.

“Bills have been shelved that the State has been looking at recently and I just hope that they see that this really means people care about this issue and it’s something they need to revisit.”

