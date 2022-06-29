ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Loved ones of an Abilene father and well-known community member who was shot and killed this weekend remember him as a fun, goofy guy.

David Height III died while on his way to the hospital after he was shot outside a bar on the 2400 block of S 7th Street in Abilene early Saturday morning.

The circumstances surrounding Height’s death have not been disclosed, but the alleged shooter, Julion Xavias Arredondo, has been charged with Murder in connection to the crime.

“I’m still trying to wrap my mind around it. Still trying to make it make sense,” David’s mother Melissa Garrett explains.

Garrett and other family members are preparing to lay David to rest this weekend, never imagining they would have to bury him at only 27-years-old.

David’s cousin, Sissy Carrion, recalling how she received the horrible news that morning.

“When I looked at my phone, everybody had called me but David, so before I could even make the call back, I knew that it was a bad thing,” Carrion says.









Friends and family remember David Height III, who was killed in a shooting this weekend.

Father David Height II told KTAB and KRBC he still can’t believe his son is gone.

“It feels like at any time he’s going to call me and ask me, you know tell me a joke or ask me details on a recipe,” Height II says.

David was also involved in the community, supporting recent events, such as the Juneteenth Celebration hosted by non-profit organization Let Us Breathe.

“He cared for so many people you could call on him to help you with anything,” says Let Us Breathe President Shawnte Fleming.

Most of all, David will be remembered as a loving father to his 5-yera-old little girl, who is already carrying on his legacy.

“She’s definitely him. She has a great support system and she’s as goofy as he was,” David’s cousins confirm.

The funeral for David will take place at First Baptist Church in downtown Abilene Saturday at 10:00 a.m., proceeded by a viewing at Elmwood Funeral Home on Highway 277 Friday night from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.