Increased cash rewards offered for Abilene’s wanted criminals – 4 accused of crimes against children

Abilene’s Wanted Criminals for the week of August 25.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Silvia Mireya Cabeza de Baca – Possession of Meth, Trafficking of Persons

Possession of Meth, Trafficking of Persons Christoper Polk – Indecency with Child

Indecency with Child Justin Cougar Storey – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Angela Carpenter – Exploitation of Elderly

Exploitation of Elderly Johnny Dwight Houston – Sexual Performance of Child x2

Sexual Performance of Child x2 Jeramie David Brooks – Endanger a Child, Possession of Methamphetamine

Endanger a Child, Possession of Methamphetamine Marquees Jamaal Haynes (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Endanger a Child

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. ADVERTISING

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page or APD’s PIO youtube page.