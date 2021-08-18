Increased cash rewards offered for Abilene’s wanted criminals

Abilene’s Wanted Criminals for the week of August 18, 2021.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Justin Cougar Storey – Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Failure to Register as Sex Offender Christoper Polk – Indecency with Child

Indecency with Child Thomas Peck – Injury to Elderly

Injury to Elderly Angela Carpenter – Exploitation of Elderly

Exploitation of Elderly Alex ‘Smiley’ Lopez – Robbery

Robbery Jasmine Flaca Diaz – Robbery, Possession of Meth, Unlawful Carry of Weapon

Robbery, Possession of Meth, Unlawful Carry of Weapon Marquees Jamaal Haynes (FEATURED FUGITIVE) – Endanger a Child

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive.

Cash rewards will only be given if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals.”

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page or APD’s PIO youtube page.