ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four suspects accused of a stolen property ring in Abilene have been indicted.

Kirsten Robinson, Anthony Aguilar, Bruce Anthony Cutshaw, and James Robinson, were all indicted Thursday for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity for an investigation that led to their arrests in July.

A fifth suspect was initially arrested in connection to this crime, but his charges were dropped by the District Attorney’s Office in November.

Their arrest reports reveal all five suspects are accused of working together, “to commit theft of property, to include vehicles, tools, and personal property.”

The estimated value of stolen property is between $40,000 and $50,000.

Aguilar has been released from the Taylor County Jail, but the other three remain held on bonds totaling at least $23,500.

