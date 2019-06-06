Indicted: Abilene foster mom accused of hitting 2-year-old, dragging him across floor by leg

April Weaver, 24, charged with Injury to a Child

April Weaver, 24, charged with Injury to a Child

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene foster mother accused of hitting a 2-year-old and dragging him across the floor by his leg has been indicted.

April Weaver, 25, was indicted Thursday for Injury to a Child.

Court documents state police began investigating Weaver in January after she brought a 2-year-old boy to the hospital with injuries doctors referred to as "non-accidental".

The child had swelling on his genital region, as well as a handprint-shaped mark on his face and other marks on his neck, thigh, and on his waist, according to the documents.

When asked about the injuries, the documents state Weaver first said they were from another child then later admitted to hitting him because he was fighting with his sister then said she also grabbed him by the leg to change his diaper, and in the process of bringing him closer to her, he fell, so she dragged him across the floor.

Weaver was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.