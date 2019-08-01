Indicted: Abilene man accused of fatal crash while high on methamphetamine

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of causing a fatal crash while high on methamphetamine has been indicted.

Marcus Torres, 32, has been indicted for Manslaughter in connection to an incident, which occurred in September of 2017.

Court documents state Torres was driving down Highway 277 when his truck crossed into the other lane, hitting another vehicle head-on. The driver, Sarah Garcia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Torres’ blood was later drawn at the hospital and the documents state tests came back positive for methamphetamine.