ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of leaving two young children home alone so he could go to the bar has been indicted

Sebastian Garduno indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday for an Abandoning Child with Intent to Return charge in connection to the allegations.

Court documents state officers attempted to contact Garduno at a south Abilene bar in November 2022 because he was harassing employees, but he left before they arrived.

The documents state a family member then reported Garduno had left his children unattended at home and showed officers doorbell camera footage of him leaving.

Officers then went to Garduno’s home and found one-year-old and two-year-old children alone and asleep in their beds.

No further information has been released.

He was initially arrested for the crime in August then released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.