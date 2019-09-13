Indicted: Abilene man accused of harassing neighbor by putting manure on driveway, starting fires by home, taunting him with signs, more

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been indicted for allegedly harassing his neighbor in more than a dozen ways, including putting manure on his driveway, starting fires by his home, taunting him with signs, and more.
Hubert Martin Jr., 63, was indicted Thursday on one count of Stalking in connection to the harassment, which took place around or before February 2019.
Court documents state the harassment involved the following offenses Martin is accused of committing against his neighbor:
- Set fires near his property
- Destroyed/damaged his mailbox along with 5 others in the neighborhood
- Put up a fence blocking his view of the mailbox
- Drove a 4-wheeler across his driveway
- Shot a sign in his yard with a gun
- Pushed rocks onto his driveway
- Pulled into his driveway and spun his tires
- Bent a post on his property
- Put up a sign that read, “Coming Soon RV Park”
- Painted a portion of a shared fence silver
- Drug a dead hog onto his fence
- Dumped ashes in front of his property
- Tied cedar branches to his fence
- Dumped a bucket of manure on his driveway
- Threw mud clods onto his driveway
- Put up a sign facing his property that read, “Wah Wah P****”
Martin was arrested in February then released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.
