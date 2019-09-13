Indicted: Abilene man accused of harassing neighbor by putting manure on driveway, starting fires by home, taunting him with signs, more

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been indicted for allegedly harassing his neighbor in more than a dozen ways, including putting manure on his driveway, starting fires by his home, taunting him with signs, and more.

Hubert Martin Jr., 63, was indicted Thursday on one count of Stalking in connection to the harassment, which took place around or before February 2019.

Court documents state the harassment involved the following offenses Martin is accused of committing against his neighbor:

Set fires near his property

Destroyed/damaged his mailbox along with 5 others in the neighborhood

Put up a fence blocking his view of the mailbox

Drove a 4-wheeler across his driveway

Shot a sign in his yard with a gun

Pushed rocks onto his driveway

Pulled into his driveway and spun his tires

Bent a post on his property

Put up a sign that read, “Coming Soon RV Park”

Painted a portion of a shared fence silver

Drug a dead hog onto his fence

Dumped ashes in front of his property

Tied cedar branches to his fence

Dumped a bucket of manure on his driveway

Threw mud clods onto his driveway

Put up a sign facing his property that read, “Wah Wah P****”

Martin was arrested in February then released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

