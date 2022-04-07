ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of killing his brother-in-law, shooting his wife and stabbing a third party has been indicted.

Matthew Marquez was indicted Thursday on one count of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to the incident, which happened on the 200 block of Miss Ellie Lane in January.

Court documents state first responders arrived at the home after receiving a call about an injured person, and once on scene, they found a female victim, Marquez’s wife Lacey, on the couch with a gunshot wound and a male victim, Lacey’s brother Shawn Berry, deceased on the bed. A 32-year-old male victim who had been stabbed was also located, and there was blood scattered throughout the home.

During the investigation, Lacey told detectives the incident began when Marquez stabbed the man at the home during a fight.

This man then, “mentioned that he was going to kill Matthew Marquez after being stabbed by him,” according to the documents, which state Lacey said she knew the man had a gun, so she went to get it to hide it away.

When she was trying to lock the gun in her car, the documents state Marquez took it from her then opened fire on her brother, Berry, killing him upon impact. She says she was shot while trying to intervene.

Lacey and the man stabbed were able to receive medical attention.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and have filed a search warrant for evidence related to the crime, including DNA, possible weapons, and surveillance footage.

Marquez remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $250,000.