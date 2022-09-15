**WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Some readers may find the details of this crime disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.**

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of killing his infant daughter while trying to muffle her screams has been indicted.

A Taylor County Grand Jury indicted Raymond Medina on a Murder charge Thursday in connection to the death of his 8-week-old daughter in June.

Court documents state Medina admitted to being “too aggressive” when he tried to get the baby to stop crying.

When interviewed by police, he admitted that when she started crying, he forced her facedown onto the couch and covered her with a pillow while he spanked her, in an attempt to “muffle her screams”, according to the documents.

The documents state Medina admitted to putting the pillow over her head 5-6 times and also squeezed her sides and grabbed the back of her head.

Autopsy results of the 8-week-old infant showed signs of abuse, including “skull fractures caused by blunt force trauma, a large contusion on the head caused by multiple blunt force impacts, and broken ribs that were not consistent with CPR.”

He is now being held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $2,100,000 for the Murder charge and a Motion to Revoke Probation.