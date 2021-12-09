INDICTED: Abilene man accused of killing lover’s husband of 20 years

Corbin Malik is accused of killing his lover’s husband of 20 years.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of killing his lover’s husband of 20 years has been indicted for the crime.

Malik Corbin was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday for Murder in connection to the death of Edward Daniels, 43, who was shot and killed at a home on the 4000 block of Redbud Circle in October.

Daniels’ wife, Cassandra Greene, who was arrested for Hindering Apprehension for allegedly helping Corbin flee, described what happened in a jailhouse interview with KTAB and KRBC.

Greene says she met Corbin online a few months before the murder and their friendship eventually turned romantic.

The day of the murder, Greene says she was driving Corbin around when she drove up to her house, Daniels came outside and they got into a confrontation, ending when Corbin pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Corbin then got into Greene’s vehicle to flee, and she says she got into the passenger seat to stop him.

Police eventually arrested Corbin after a brief pursuit.

