ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of killing one teen and injuring another in a shooting has been indicted.

Aashaud McVea was indicted on one count of murder in connection to the death of Isaiah Arrellano, 19.

Arellano died at the hospital following the shooting at a home on the 400 block of S. La Salle Drive the early morning hours of March 29.

Officers were called to the home after homeowners reported hearing several gunshots, and when they arrived on scene, they found Arellano and a 16-year-old victim had been shot outside the home.

The 16-year-old victim sustained critical injuries.

During the investigation, McVea was identified as a possible suspect, and when interviewed by police, court documents state he, “eventually admitted to having shot the two victims while inside and outside of their vehicle. He claimed that this was after an altercation during a potential narcotics transaction and/or sale of a firearm.

McVea remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $300,000.