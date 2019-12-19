Indicted: Abilene man accused of lying about age to have relationship with 12-year-old

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is accused of lying about his age to have a relationship with a 12-year-old has been indicted.

Noah Byrn, 18, was arrested Wednesday for Online Solicitation of a Minor and Injury to a Child in connection the incident, which police began investigating in May of 2019.

Court documents state Byrn met the 12-year-old victim at a behavioral hospital then messaged her online.

He told her he was 14, then the two began having a relationship, with the blessing of the 12-year-old’s family, who also believed he was 14, according to the documents.

The child said that eventually, Byrn controlling and jealous, even slapping her, grabbing her hair, and pulling her to the ground when she refused to show him her phone, the documents state.

Police and the victim’s family finally found out about Byrn’s improper relationship with the child when he got into an altercation and had officers bring him back to the 12-year-old’s house.

The officer then informed the victim’s family that Byrn was 18, not 14, and he got kicked off the property.

After the relationship ended, the documents state Byrn kept sending the victim explicit pictures.

Police seized Byrn’s cell phone and a personal paper as part of their ongoing investigation.

It’s unknown what evidence was recovered.

