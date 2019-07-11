Indicted: Abilene man accused of nearly shooting child during drive-by

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of nearly hitting a 13-year-old child during a drive-by shooting has been indicted.

Caleb Fears, 27, was indicted for Aggravated Assault and Deadly Conduct Thursday in connection to an incident that happened in December of 2018.

A press release states Fears drove by a home on the 1100 block of S 6th Street at a high rate of speed while a group of people were standing outside, and when someone yelled at him, he “pulled a handgun and shot multiple rounds at the home.”

A 13-year-old girl was nearly struck by one of the bullets and was visibly shaken, though uninjured.

Fears was arrested after a brief manhunt and has remained in the Taylor County Jail ever since on bonds totaling over $60,000.