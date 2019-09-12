Indicted: Abilene man accused of sending sexually explicit messages to minor

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor has been indicted.

Clarence Penns, 35, has been indicted on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor in connection to an investigation which took place in June of 2019.

Court documents claim a mom came forward and said Penns, who is known to their family, was sending sexually explicit messages to her underage daughter.

The documents state that, “several times Penns sent messages telling the minor not to let anyone know he was messaging her.”

During an interview, the minor told police that Penns was aware of her age.

Latest Posts: