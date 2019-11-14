Indicted: Abilene man accused of sexually abusing child under 5 while doing her hair

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 5 while doing her hair has been indicted.

Gabriel Garza, 30, was indicted Thursday for Indecency with a Child in connection to the incident, which took place in November 2018.

Court documents state the child told Abilene police Garza would expose himself to her and engage her in sexual contact while he did her hair. This crime occurred at a private residence.

Garza was scheduled for an interview with an Abilene PD detective but canceled.

He was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

Latest Posts: