Indicted: Abilene man accused of sexually abusing multiple children for years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing underage children for years has been indicted.

Aaron Frazier, 60, was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Court documents state police began investigating Fraizer when one of the children made an outcry in January 2019.

This child, who was under the age of 14, described multiple instances Frazier had inappropriate sexual contact with her, over a period of at least two years, according to the documents.

During a forensic interview, this child identified two additional underage victims of Frazier’s. The documents state both of these victims were also able to describe multiple incidents of sexual assault they suffered at the hands of Frazier.

The documents also claim the children said they told their mom “thousands of times” about the alleged assaults and even tried to make an outcry in 2016, but the oldest victim involved would not cooperate with that investigation.

Frazier was arrested in March then released from jail after posting a $75,000 bond.