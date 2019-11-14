Indicted: Abilene man accused of shooting into ex-girlfriend’s occupied bedroom

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of shooting into his ex-girlfriend’s occupied bedroom then opening fire at her father’s car has been indicted.

Brandon Sanders, 30, was indicted Thursday on three counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Deadly Conduct in connection to the incident, which occurred in June 2019.

Court documents state Sander’s ex-girlfriend told police that ever since she broke up with him, Sanders had been threatening her.

One day, she asked two of her friends to give her a ride home, and after they arrived and locked the door, they heard a loud noise.

When one of the friends when to investigate, the documents state Sanders removed an AC until from the wall, looked at the friend, said “who the f@#$ are you?”, then opened fire into the bedroom.

Later that day, a vehicle identified as belonging to Sanders’ friend is caught on surveillance video pulling up in front of Sanders’ ex-girlfriend’s father’s house.

A man then exits the vehicle and opens fire on the father’s car, hitting it multiple times.

Sanders was released from jail after posting a $35,000 bond.

Latest Posts: