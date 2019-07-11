Indicted: Abilene mother accused of causing school lockdowns after threatening children with firearm

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene mother has been indicted for an incident where two schools were placed on lockdown when she threatened her children with a firearm.

A Taylor County Grand Jury indicted Mercedees Scott, 27, Thursday on one count of making a False Report.

Scott’s arrest report from October 2018 states she “posted a live video to a social media application while brandishing what appeared to be a firearm and threatening her two children and ex-boyfriend.”

She also “told some of her other children that they wouldn’t see their siblings anymore prior to sending them to school,” according to the report.

Mann Middle School and Ortiz Elementary School were placed on lockdown due to the threats.

After further investigation, the firearm Scott brandished was identified as a BB gun.